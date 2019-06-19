New opportunities at Luton’s Enterprise Day

Marsh Farm Futures is working with Luton Council to host Luton’s Enterprise Day on Monday, June 24.

The free event is from 11am till 3.30pm at Futures House, The Moakes, in Luton, and there will be different areas available for people to visit, there will be a business zone, training zone and an employers zone.

Luton’s Enterprise Day is open to anyone who is looking for a job, interested in starting up their own business, university graduates, young people looking for further education and students over the age of 18. There will be workshops and useful advice for job interviews and CV writing, help finding work and advice for people looking to start up their own businesses. For more information visit: www.marshfarmfutures.co.uk.