New owner of Luton Vauxhall site reveals plans for commercial and industrial park creating 1,700 jobs
Global property company, Goodman says it plans to regenerate the Kimpton Road site to attract businesses from sectors including advanced logistics, manufacturing, engineering and digital infrastructure.
And it estimates that the plans could create more than 1,700 jobs – and represent an investment of more than £400million.
Goodman says it will work closely with Luton Borough Council, business groups and the community to develop its plans in the coming months.
And it has also accepted an invitation from Luton Council to contribute as a partner to the council-led Luton Taskforce for Economic Growth, recognising the significance of the site to Luton’s economy and future growth.
Jason Harris, commercial director at Goodman, said: “Our vision is to deliver a transformational regeneration scheme. This will attract new businesses to Luton and create a mix of jobs from a range of sectors.
“We recognise the social and economic significance of the site to Luton and will work closely with Luton Council and the local community as we bring forward our plans to deliver a major contribution to the long-term economic growth of the town.”
Councillor James Taylor, portfolio golder for regeneration and inclusive growth at Luton Borough Council, added: "We look forward to working with Goodman to regenerate what is a hugely important strategic site for our town. We are keen to see a mix of commercial and industrial uses at the site, create quality new jobs for local people and bring in vital investment for Luton which will help drive Luton’s 2040 vision for a town where everyone can thrive.”
Subject to planning, work is expected to start in 2027, with the first new businesses occupying the site in 2028.
Stellantis announced its plans to close the factory in November 2024 – and in February confirmed that it would go ahead with the planned shut down of production at the site after 120 years in the town.
The final van rolled off the lines on March 28, with the plant due to officially close this month.
