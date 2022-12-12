New pharmacy opens in Luton and Dunstable Hospital
It follows a £500k investment
The Pharmacy team at Luton & Dunstable Hospital celebrated the opening of their upgraded facilities this week following a £500,000 investment.
There is a new dedicated waiting area for patients, together with a consulting room and a redesigned dispensing area. A new Automated Medication Dispensary System - a robotic unit - has also been installed.
Chief Executive, David Carter cut the ribbon on Wednesday 7 December, to mark the official opening of the upgraded Pharmacy.
He said: "This transformation will help support the growing needs of the Trust. It is a significant investment and one which will bring a much improved service for our patients."
Dr Bodalia, Chief Pharmacist and Clinical Director, added: "It has been difficult nine months for everyone who has had to work in such challenging circumstances and continue to deliver a pharmacy service for the Trust. We are incredibly proud of the team and all those who have been involved in the redevelopment."