The pharmacy was officially opened last week

The Pharmacy team at Luton & Dunstable Hospital celebrated the opening of their upgraded facilities this week following a £500,000 investment.

There is a new dedicated waiting area for patients, together with a consulting room and a redesigned dispensing area. A new Automated Medication Dispensary System - a robotic unit - has also been installed.

Chief Executive, David Carter cut the ribbon on Wednesday 7 December, to mark the official opening of the upgraded Pharmacy.

He said: "This transformation will help support the growing needs of the Trust. It is a significant investment and one which will bring a much improved service for our patients."