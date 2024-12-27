New play equipment installed in Houghton Regis park after £75k investment

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:41 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 11:54 GMT
New play equipment. Picture: Central Bedfordshire CouncilNew play equipment. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council
New play equipment. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council
Families in Houghton Regis can now use new play equipment in a park after a £75,000 investment from developers.

The new equipment replaces the old log stack and incorporates climbing, balancing, crawling and sliding activities.

Almost 90 per cent of the 243 respondents to a survey supported the chosen design, but highlighted the need for more accessible play options. A new inclusive roundabout with seats suitable for wheelchair users was added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Tracey Wye said: "This new play equipment is a fantastic upgrade for Houghton Hall Park, and we’re delighted to see how much it’s already being enjoyed by families. The feedback from children and parents has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s wonderful to know this investment will provide hours of fun, challenge, and adventure for local families.”

Cllr Tracey McMahon, Chair of the Houghton Hall Park Board, said: “It was a huge loss to the park and the community having to remove the previous equipment, and these new pieces will be of huge benefit to a wider range of our young people.”

Related topics:Houghton Regis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice