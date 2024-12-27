New play equipment installed in Houghton Regis park after £75k investment
The new equipment replaces the old log stack and incorporates climbing, balancing, crawling and sliding activities.
Almost 90 per cent of the 243 respondents to a survey supported the chosen design, but highlighted the need for more accessible play options. A new inclusive roundabout with seats suitable for wheelchair users was added.
Cllr Tracey Wye said: "This new play equipment is a fantastic upgrade for Houghton Hall Park, and we’re delighted to see how much it’s already being enjoyed by families. The feedback from children and parents has been overwhelmingly positive, and it’s wonderful to know this investment will provide hours of fun, challenge, and adventure for local families.”
Cllr Tracey McMahon, Chair of the Houghton Hall Park Board, said: “It was a huge loss to the park and the community having to remove the previous equipment, and these new pieces will be of huge benefit to a wider range of our young people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.