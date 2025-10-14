New £13.1 million funding agreement for health and wellbeing services in Luton

By Neil Shefferd
Published 14th Oct 2025, 09:23 BST
Luton Rising has announced a new £13.1 million funding agreement with Active Luton, which it says will secure investment in health, wellbeing, leisure and library services through to 2030.

It comes as Active Luton celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Luton Rising is an economic development company which owns London Luton Airport and has Luton Council as its shareholder.

Since 1998 it has invested £190 million into the town’s voluntary, community and charity sector.

London Rising and Active Luton have reached a new agreement worth £13 million ensuring continued investment in health and wellbeing servicesplaceholder image
Meanwhile recent analysis shows that for every £1 Active Luton receives in funding, it generates more than £7.40 in social return.

Chief executive of Active Luton Lawrence Kay said: “We are incredibly grateful for our enduring partnership with Luton Rising.

“Its support has played a vital role in our journey from the very beginning, and has been instrumental in our growth and reach within the community.

“Luton Rising’s continued support enables us to deliver meaningful impact across the town, helping us to improve health, wellbeing, and opportunity for people across Luton.”

Deputy chair of Luton Rising councillor Javeria Hussain added: “This new agreement reflects a shared commitment to making a positive long-term difference to the lives of Luton's residents.

“The continuity provided by our renewed commitment supports our joint ambitions to keep improving lives through health, wellbeing, and learning.”

