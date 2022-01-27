The layout for a proposed £30 million housing development on a seven acre site off Russell Road in Toddington

A plan for 61 energy-efficient homes has been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The scheme – which includes 18 affordable homes – will offer solar panels, air source heat pumps, under-floor heating, fast charging points and 100 per cent renewable energy as well as fibre optic broadband.

The planning application comes from housebuilder Hayfield and will be based off Russell Road.

The seven-acre site is allocated for residential development in the Local Plan and has previously received outline planning permission.

A new access road and network of footpaths will be created. All properties will have designated parking.

And the scheme will incorporate new habitats for wildlife with existing trees and hedgerows enhanced.

Hayfield MD Andy Morris said: “This will be our fifth development in Bedfordshire and, subject to planning, will deliver a high-quality range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes in a variety