New record set at Love Luton's 10K and half marathon

A new course record was set at Love Luton's seventh half marathon and 10K on Sunday, October 27.

The charity race was attended by a record number of runners, hitting just under 1300, and Darren Deed of Dunstable Road Runners set a new course record on the half marathon with a time of 1 hour 9 minutes and 17 seconds.

Love Luton 10K and Half Marathon 2019. Photo by Love Luton

Linsey Frostick, chair person of Love Luton, officially started the races at Stockwood Park atheltics track at 9am, both courses took runners through the town's award winning parks with the half marathon also passing the iconic Mansion House and Luton Hoo Estate.

The course finished at the town centre with many spectators waving flags and cheering on the runners.

Darren Deed won the men's half marathon and Natalie Lawrence of North Herts Road Runners took first place for the women in the half marathon completing it with a time of 1 hour 26 minutes and 15 seconds.

Rob Elmore, of Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club, took first place in the 10K completing it in 33 minutes and 42 seconds, the first place female was Charlene Jacobs-Conrachie of Luton Athletics Club, she completed the race within 36 minutes and 2 seconds.

Winner and new course record holder Darren Deed. Photo from Love Luton

The event would not have been possible without the work of a small team who have led on the organisation of the event from the beginning and supported by many local people who volunteered their time.

The 10K and half marathon was supported by over 150 Signposts volunteers who rallied together to marshal the event, manning water stations, setting up road blocks, managing Race HQ and then cheering on the hard-working runners.

This year Signposts own Kelly Blankley who is also the current president of The Rotary Club of Luton, ran the Half Marathon and was met proudly at the finish line by an inspired Signposts crew.

Signposts Head of Community Partnerships and Innovation, Phyl Rainey, said: “What a great day, I am always so inspired by the awesome volunteers who arrive early on a Sunday morning and generously give their time and enthusiasm to ensure this is a safe and fun event for all to enjoy.

Signposts sent a team of volunteers to Love Luton's 10K and half marathon to help marshal the event

"It is a joy to see the children from local schools tirelessly cheering and to watch them proudly place the medals around the runners necks.

"To see the young people from the Air Cadets smartly standing in their uniforms encouraging runners as they pass and the fantastic atmosphere created by each and every volunteer sharing their boundless energy to ensure the runners receive all the encouragement they deserve.

"I love that this incredible volunteer marshalling team is made up from so many groups and people from across our town all passionate about community and Luton."

The event is supported and part funded by over 25 local businesses who make up Love Luton. With particular thanks to Active Luton for the use of Stockwood Park athletics track, the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa for the use of their grounds, Bartham Press and Discover Islam who provided the water, Pratts who supplied the bananas, Arriva who provided the shuttle buses for the runners and the Luton and Dunstable Cycling Club who provided the cyclists on the day.

Love Luton Half Marathon and 10K outside the Luton Hoo. Photo by Love Luton

Linsey Frostick, Chairperson for Love Luton, said “Sunday’s half marathon and 10k was a huge success for the town and an event that has put Luton on the map for all the right reasons.

"We had record entries, it brings in much needed spend and so it is a boost to the local economy; it promotes a healthy image and encourages people to sign up to participate in a local sporting event and inspires our next generations.

“Runners also raised much needed funds for local charities and taking on personal challenges was hugely inspiring to watch.

"The event is supported on the day by over 250 personnel as well as 25 local businesses. This allows both the local and business community to get actively involved and we have been

delighted by the overall support the event received on Sunday.

“I am delighted to announce that the date has been set for next year as 25th October and the website is now live. Sign up now and save money.”

Love Luton 10K and Half Marathon 2019. Photo by Love Luton

Love Luton is encouraging everyone to get behind next year's event and make it the best yet, to enter visit: www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon.