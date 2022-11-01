New Shadow Government role for Luton MP
Sarah Owen MP takes on local government brief
Luton MP Sarah Owen has taken on the local government brief in the Shadow Government.
The MP for Luton North takes on the role following 11 months as Labour’s Shadow Minister for Homelessness. She continues to serve in Lisa Nandy MP’s Shadow Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Key responsibilities for the new Labour Shadow Minister for Local Government will include holding the Conservative Government to account on local authority spending ahead of implied budget cuts by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. She also continues in her brief as Labour’s Shadow Minister for Faith.
Lisa Nandy welcomed the “fantastic” Sarah Owen to her new role in “the most exciting reshuffle news of the week”.
Most Popular
Ms Owen said: “I’m delighted to be taking on the Shadow Local Government brief in this amazing team. I look forward to championing all our local authorities across the UK – and showing the difference they can make to the places we live.”