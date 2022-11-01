Sarah Owen MP with Shadow Minister Lisa Nandy

Luton MP Sarah Owen has taken on the local government brief in the Shadow Government.

The MP for Luton North takes on the role following 11 months as Labour’s Shadow Minister for Homelessness. She continues to serve in Lisa Nandy MP’s Shadow Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Key responsibilities for the new Labour Shadow Minister for Local Government will include holding the Conservative Government to account on local authority spending ahead of implied budget cuts by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. She also continues in her brief as Labour’s Shadow Minister for Faith.

Lisa Nandy welcomed the “fantastic” Sarah Owen to her new role in “the most exciting reshuffle news of the week”.