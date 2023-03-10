A new book from a Luton author is set to shine a light on women’s football.

Former Queensbury pupil and Junior Hatters’ supporter Carrie Dunn has already written three books on the subject – and now she has done it again. Her latest offering – Woman Up – will be published in October and looks set to storm up the non-fiction charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The book looks at the evolution of women’s football and the gender gaps that still persist on issues such as injuries, sportswear, period taboos and diversity.

Former Queensbury pupil Carrie Dunn, who has written several books on women's football. Her latest, Woman Up, will be published by Hero in October

Packed with practical advice and first-hand accounts from leading female players, Woman Up is the global story of women’s football.

Carrie says: “I’m so pleased to have the chance to tell their stories, highlighting everything we’ve done and the challenges we’re still grappling with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Generations of female footballers have fought so hard to get the game where it is now, and I’m looking forward to bringing their narrative to a wider audience.”

With the triumph of England’s Lionesses at Euro 22, the women’s game is enjoying unprecedented media attention.

But this is the result of decades of struggle to get women’s football – banned by the English FA for 50 years – on a more equal footing with its male counterpart.

And while the current professional players are starting to reap the rewards of their success on the pitch, their personal journeys have often involved fighting against the odds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they are still disadvantaged in many areas including access to medical treatment, playing facilities and salaries.

Carrie, who now lives in Snowdonia National Park with her actor husband and their rescue lurcher Spring, has covered the last three Women’s World Cups for the Times and Eurosport.

She’s a regular on BBC Radio as well as The Athletic Women’s Football Podcast.

Her books include Unsuitable for Females: The Rise of the Lionesses and Women’s Football in England, The Pride of the Lionesses – nominated as Football Book of the Year in 2020 – and The Roar of the Lionesses: Women’s Football in England.

Advertisement

Advertisement