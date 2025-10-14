New suite of theatres and intensive care unit to open at Luton and Dunstable Hospital

By Neil Shefferd
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:21 BST
A new suite of theatres and adult intensive care unit is set to open within the Cedar Wing at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital this week.

The facilities are part of the first phase of the £170 million project, on which construction work began in 2021.

Patients attending for surgery will first arrive at a Planned Surgery Centre on the third floor, where they will be assigned an individual pod, which they can use before and after treatment.

Eight new theatres located on the fourth floor will increase the number of theatres onsite, while two hybrid theatres capable of delivering specialist surgery will move in later in the year.

A new suite of theatres and adult intensive care unit is opening at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital this week

The adult intensive care unit, set to be opened on Wednesday October 15, will be located on the first floor of the wing, meaning all intensive care services will be housed under one roof.

The new unit will feature larger bed spaces for patients with ceiling mounted pendants.

Staff and patients will also have access to a new outside terrace space, designed to improve health and wellbeing.

ITU clinical lead for redevelopment Dr Glyn Harrison said: “The opening of the planned surgery centre, additional theatre suites and brand new adult ICU marks the successful completion of several years of hard work by numerous teams and departments.

“These state-of-the-art facilities offer a safe, modern, and comfortable environment for pediatric and adult patients undergoing planned or emergency surgery, and for patients requiring intensive care.”

During the next month, neonatal and several maternity services are set to move into the Cedar Wing, and the connecting Oak Wing.

