Bus routes and timetable changes have been introduced to help encourage more people to use bus services.

The changes include a revised route and timetable for Centrebus route E to service Sundon Road, Linmere, Chalton and Toddington, and a Saturday services between Dunstable and St Albans on Red Eagle route 34.

The changes come after Central Bedfordshire Council worked with bus operators to enhance services, funded through its Bus Service Improvement Plan in partnership with the Government.

Centrebus is providing more routes in Luton and Dunstable - Google Maps

The creation of the plan for Central Bedfordshire followed consultation with residents in 2021 which aimed to better understand what would encourage people to use buses more – and the council says it was the first step towards an enhanced partnership being made between it and bus operators.

Central Bedfordshire Council was one of the 31 local transport authorities to be awarded funding out of over 70 local transport authorities who submitted a plan.

Councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, said: “Sustainable transport remains a top priority for our administration. These service enhancements are part of our commitment to make buses a realistic form of transport, especially in rural areas. Hopefully, the additional journeys will encourage more people to use the buses and ensure routes are viable beyond the funding period.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Central Bedfordshire Council with more than £4 million to boost its bus services.

"Supporting the Council with rolling out new services and improved timetables across three key local routes is fantastic for local residents, who will now be able to get to work, attend medical appointments and visit loved ones more easily.”

For more information and to view the detailed timetable and route changes, visit the council’s website.