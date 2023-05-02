It’s all change at a Luton college which specialises in further education for young people aged 16-25 with special educational needs.

Sense has welcomed Simon Tyler asthe new education service manager and Tina Roberts as the deputy service manager.

The college, attached to Keech Hospice Care in Great Bramingham Road, Streatley, has been going since 2008 and helps young people learn independent living skills like cooking or money management or study for educational qualifications.

Students take part in a variety of activities

It currently has 19 social care students and seven education students.

The college supports a diverse group of learners. Students might have one or more conditions such as deafblindness/dual-sensory impairment/multi-sensory impairment; single sensory impairment with additional needs, or complex communication needs.

Activities include swimming and hydrotherapy, cookery and baking, fun fitness classes like dance, yoga, tai chi or zumba, training in key life skills, like using public transport, libraries or shops, messy sensory sessions, making arts and crafts, including digital art, pottery, woodwork and more.

There are also activities in the community, like horse riding, trampolining or climbing, music sessions. growing things and gardening, relaxing in a multi-sensory room, experiencing different colours, sounds and textures, learning how to use IT and technology and taking day trips to the cinema, theatre, zoo or natural beauty spots.

Supporters of the college hold fundraising events

The college also has day services which offer students the chance to learn, grow in confidence and try all sorts of interesting and fun things. Support is tailored to suit each individual.

Supporters also hold fundraising activities.