New website aims to help support warm spaces network in Luton

Play your part in supporting the network of warm spaces springing up in Luton – that’s the appeal from council leader Hazel Simmons MBE, now that facilitating website Luton Connects has been set up.

Luton Connects will enable local businesses to assist organisations offering those who need it a warm space with respect, dignity, and warmth.

Businesses can donate goods or money – items most in demand include warm clothes, thermal blankets, children’s toys and games, and tea, coffee and sugar.

The Luton Connects logo

The initiative brings together local businesses including The Mall, Luton BID and Mary Seacole Housing Association.

The network of warm, friendly spaces opening up for people in Luton this winter is thanks to local voluntary and community groups and the council.

Warm spaces are places where anyone can find a safe, accessible and comfortable environment during the day to help reduce the cost of heating their own homes and to meet up with friends and neighbours.

Cllr Simmons said: “We are proud how Luton’s voluntary, faith and charitable sector has stepped up to deliver warm spaces.

Look out for the Warm Spaces sticker - where you can save on heating and meet family and friends

"Luton Connects is a fantastic way for businesses to support local Luton residents who are using these warm spaces and I urge everyone to help out if they can.”

If your business can donate items to help people visiting our warm spaces , please go to https://lutonconnects.co.uk and find out what's needed.