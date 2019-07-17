New wildlife artwork to mark local cycle routes in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council, with the support of Sustrans, has installed two attractive bespoke pieces of artwork on national cycling routes in locations close to Dunstable and Luton Airport.

The artwork is made from laser-cut steel, and has been designed to highlight the routes and provide attractive and prominent formal entrances which will encourage more walkers and cyclists to use the routes.

The Upper Lea Valley Way route artwork

In creating the unique designs, the artist, Stephen Pardue from interpretation specialists Differentia, took inspiration from local landscapes, wildlife and the history of the sites.

The Totternhoe Green Lanes artwork is close to Dunstable on Sustrans National Cycle Route 574, at the start of the green lanes on Tring Road.

These ancient green lanes allow residents access to the local countryside. The gateway is designed to attract and welcome residents, while also discouraging vehicles from parking across the path entrance.

The Upper Lea Valley Way route artwork is alongside Sustrans National Cycle Route 6, close to Luton Parkway Station and airport.

The artwork at Totternhoe Green Lanes

The gateway has been designed to encourage more people to use the cycle route, and make it more visible.

The project, funded through Central Bedfordshire Council’s lottery grant in partnership with Luton Borough Council, is the last element of the Luton-Harpenden cycleway project.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “The finished pieces are unique and attractive, and feature the wildlife and history of the area.

"They are designed to encourage the public to use these fantastic cycle routes, and enjoy the beautiful rural scenery that Central Bedfordshire has to offer.”