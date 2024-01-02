“You are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

King Charles’ second New Year Honours list has included incredible people from Luton and Dunstable who have been recognised for their outstanding work for others.

Each year, hundreds of people are awarded titles by the monarch and this year was no different. Those named in 2024 include:

Paul Denton, from Luton, who has been given an OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to charity after more than 40 years of working with Luton North Rotary Club. Paul said: “I feel very fortunate and privileged to have been recognised with the Honour, and at 87, I am pleased my charity work is still ongoing.

Paul Denton. Picture: Oakley Studios 2023

“None of it would have been possible without the support of my wife Jill, and daughters Julia and Sally, who accompanied me on my overseas trips. The support of Rotarians, especially those from Luton North Rotary Club, have also been crucial, in particular Leslie Robertson, who has always been there for me.”

Mostaque Ahmed Koyes, the director of Community Interest Luton, an unemployment and education charity, was awarded an MBE for his commitment to the community. Reflecting on his MBE, he said: “It's a very proud moment. But the work we do carries on, it doesn't stop. I’m a bit overwhelmed, I don't like to be in the spotlight.

“I've had a lot of love. I've had a lot of messages from businesses, community groups, individuals that I've worked with over the last 15 years.”

Cranfield University’s Professor Joe Nellis has also been given a CBE for his services to higher education, economics, business and charity. Joe said: “I am overjoyed to receive this honour and feel privileged to have had the opportunity to make a small contribution to the development of many business leaders, nationally and internationally. I continue to enjoy the stimulation of engaging with top class minds and helping others to reach their potential.

“I would like to thank my wife, Helen, and three children who have always supported me in all that I have done through the years.”

Pamela Ward, frim Dunstable, was given an MBE for her services to the community in Whipsnade. Sharon Warboys, cofounder of Don't Let Dunstable Die, has been awarded a BEM – medallist of the Order of the British Empire, for her work in the town. Her support for disadvantaged people during Covid-19 led to a test and vaccine centre being named after her.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The New Year’s Honours list recognises the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have shown the highest commitment to selflessness and compassion. To all honourees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

