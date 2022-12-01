Newlands Park plans approved - and could create 2.5k jobs and £250m boost to economy

Plans for the Newlands Park development in Luton have been approved – and are predicted to create around 2,500 jobs – including up to 450 construction roles – and add £250m annually to the local economy.

Applicant Wrenbridge Land Limited submitted hybrid plans for Newlands Park covering about 40 acres close to junction ten of the M1.

The company, along with an investment fund advised by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI), struck a deal over the site with 2020 Developments Luton, a year ago.

An artist's impression of the development

Luton Town Football Club’s property arm was granted outline planning permission for a gateway project on this land in September 2019.

Planning team leader Clive Inwards told the borough council’s development management committee: “This application seeks flexible employment space, landscaping, parking and access.

“This is smaller than previous applications, as it doesn’t include parcels of land to the north-west, which have been expressly excluded from this,” he said.

“The proposal seeks permission for up to 57,980sqm flexible employment uses. While the nature of the buildings now proposed would be unlikely for traditional office premises, they do provide for ancillary office elements.

“Working practices have and continue to change demand post-pandemic, so it’s neither reasonable or logical to restrict development to the former B1 business use.

“The land to the north-west is protected for a park and ride facility. Given the large buildings, the plans use the topography of the site to minimise the overall impact.

“The architectural design of the buildings has evolved to create a scheme which reflects Luton’s heritage and identity. It would result in the loss of agricultural and scrubland,” he added.

“But this has been allocated as a strategic site for development for a number of years. Implementable planning permissions for Newlands Park have established the principle of building on this site.

“The scale and mass now proposed isn’t dissimilar to the previous plans, without affecting the landscape character of heritage assets in the vicinity. It can provide a prestige gateway development and is acceptable in principle.”

Wrenbridge managing director Richard Arnold said: “Newlands Park is central to the economic growth and prosperity of Luton.

“Our proposals will create a major new employment destination to accommodate modern industrial and distribution facilities creating around 2,500 new jobs.

“The development will be attractive to blue chip occupiers, as it can incorporate a number of different employment opportunities from management, HR and accountancy, as well as warehousing.

“This will bring wider economic benefits to the town. The areas previously consented and safeguarded for park and ride in the Local Plan don’t form part of the application. We’re talking to the local authority and the football club about this.

“We along with our funding partner Morgan Stanley bought the site from 2020 Developments, which has enabled it to focus attention on bringing forward the long-awaited stadium at Power Court.

“Wrenbridge has a track record of delivering high quality and sustainable schemes, and we’ll be ensuring the development begins on site as soon as possible.”