Newly-introduced permits are encouraging bad parking, claims Luton resident

A Stopsley resident says newly-introduced permit parking is having a knock-on effect in the area.

Stephen Lambert says parking permits along Brendon Avenue have driven traffic to Hartsfield Road.

"This is making it dangerous for traffic who are trying to get around the tight right hand bend as you can not see on coming traffic", he said.

A van parked on the pavement

"Also they are parking on the pavement blocking access for wheelchair and scooter users along with prams and buggies thus making them have to go onto the road which is dangerous as the cars cannot see them due to parked car blocking the view."

But he says complaints to Luton Council and the police have gone unheeded.

"I have reported this to the council, where I was told as no yellow lines are there it is a matter for the police.

"I have contacted the police and sent pictures and nothing has been done as of yet.

"The council say they have put it forward to parking restrictions department, but while this is done the risk of accidents or worse is still there. And as the dark nights approach the risks are greater."

A spokesman for Luton Council said: "We have reviewed this location and can confirm that there are currently no parking restrictions in place. Vehicles are permitted to park without limit so long as they are not causing an obstruction or danger to other road users. Where such parking is taking place then the police have powers to deal with this.

"Brendon Avenue is contained within a resident parking scheme that was introduced following extensive consultation carried out by the council with local residents and has been operational since August 2021. As with all such schemes it will be subject to a review after implementation and any issues that arise as part of that review will be considered during this process".

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said the enforcement of parking offences in the first instance is handled by the local authority.

"We would encourage motorists to park safely and considerately, bearing in mind dangerous obstructions to the road, other people’s property and pedestrian pavements," they said.

"Parking can become a police issue when a vehicle is causing an obstruction or has been parked in such a way that it is causing a hazard to other road users or pedestrians."