Next steps to tackle Climate Change in Luton approved by council's Executive

Luton Council's Executive have agreed the next steps which aims to see Luton be carbon neutral by 2040.

Councillors have already agreed a timeline for developing a response to Climate Change for Luton, and last year established a cross party working group to drive this forward and brought on board specialists to support the council to achieve its aim.

Town Hall

The council has now agreed some important actions and milestones which will continue to propel this agenda further which include declaring a Climate Change Emergency in Luton and setting 2040 as a target for Luton to reach net zero carbon.

There will also be a revised timeline for the Luton wide Action Plan which describes what the council will need to do to reduce carbon emission across the whole council and in the town.

The council has already been looking at how this can be achieved through its local plan and transport policy which encourages more walking and cycling, the use of public transport and electric vehicles, however further work needs to be done.

The council will also continue work with its airport company, London Luton Airport Ltd and the operator LLAOL in its aim of achieving net zero carbon by 2040.

The Executive have also agreed that there should be further work on developing proposals on improving air quality.

The council will develop a process of stakeholder engagement, working work with partners, residents and businesses towards a Citizen’s Assembly to agree how the ambitions will be achieved.

Leading up to this a Climate Change forum will be held in February, this will help the council shape its responses to the challenges what it should and could be doing in Luton.

People are encouraged to take part from the whole community, so it reflects all ages, genders, ethnicities and cultures.

Cllr Tom Shaw, chair of the cross-party Climate Change Executive Advisory Board, said: “We are really encouraged that progress is being made and we continue to drive forward this important issue, but to achieve the 2040 target we will have to go further.

"There needs to be changes to the way we travel, what we build, how we buy things.

"This needs significant resources and so it will require lobbying to ensure that there is sufficient support from Central Government.

“Dealing with Climate Change needs community, stakeholders and experts involved.

"Not only are we developing strong relationships with businesses, we are also encouraging all those interested, across all sections of the community, to take part in the forum next month.

"We want to discuss the issues and know what people think should happen in Luton and consider measures and steps that need to be taken."

The Climate Change Forum will take place on Tuesday, February 11, at a central Luton location, to register your interest email myclimate@luton.gov.uk.