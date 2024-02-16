NHS apprentice Phoebe nominated for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phoebe Edwards, a member of the Bedfordshire Community Health Services (BCHS) team, has been shortlisted in the Apprentice of the Year category at the national Our Health Heroes Awards 2024.

Members of the public and healthcare professionals will now help choose the winners in each category by taking part in a public vote, which opens on Tuesday, February 20

The votes will determine bronze, silver and gold award winners in each category and the polls are open until Monday, March 11.

Phoebe Edwards, Bedfordshire Community Health Services (BCHS) podiatry apprentice

BCHS is part of East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which provides community health, mental health and primary care services in Bedfordshire and Luton.

Phoebe, who works for the service based in Luton and South Bedfordshire, was named as an ELFT Star of the Future Award at the Trust’s Staff Awards in 2022.

"Being considered for apprentice of the year is truly an honour and it is an even bigger privilege to represent the podiatry profession,” said Phoebe, who is from Dunstable and studied at Queensbury Academy and Luton Sixth Form College.

“Thanks to my incredible team, I feel really fortunate to be a part of this apprentice programme and have relished every moment. Both the experience and the guidance I've received is exceptional.”

She added: “I really hope I can inspire those in the future to apply for apprenticeships and, above all, develop a passion in podiatry."

The awards celebrate the thousands of people who dedicate their lives to the healthcare sector. The awards ceremony will be held in London on Tuesday, April 16.