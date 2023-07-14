News you can trust since 1891
NHS GP Patient Survey 2023: every doctor surgery and practice in Luton rated – find how yours compares

Here are the results from the latest survey
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:44 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:45 BST

NHS patients in Luton have reported mixed satisfaction ratings for local doctor’s surgeries in the area, according to the latest GP Patient Survey.

Produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice. It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29%.

The results show 14.2% of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6 percentage points greater than last year when 13.6% said they found their experience either fairly poor or very poor. Almost three quarters (71.3%) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years. In addition, 14.5% said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, the British Medical Association’s England GP committee deputy chair, said GP practices were struggling to cope with demand.

He said: “These findings are - despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.

“This survey is proof positive that the problems in general practice today lie squarely on the shoulders of a Government that refuses to invest properly in the health service and not on GPs or practice staff who are going above and beyond to ensure patients are getting the care they deserve.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240 million of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

How do the GP surgeries in Luton compare? Here we reveal which GPs had the highest and lowest satisfaction ratings in the area.

At Stopsley Village Practice 88% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

1. Stopsley Village Practice

At Stopsley Village Practice 88% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. Photo: Google Maps

At Dr D Shah - Pastures Way Surgery 78.6% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

2. Dr D Shah - Pastures Way Surgery

At Dr D Shah - Pastures Way Surgery 78.6% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. Photo: Google Maps

Dr A Sulakshana and Partners in Barton-le-Clay and Luton 78.4% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

3. Dr A Sulakshana and Partners

Dr A Sulakshana and Partners in Barton-le-Clay and Luton 78.4% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. Photo: Adobe stock

At Eastgate Surgery in Dunsatble 78.3% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good.

4. Eastgate Surgery

At Eastgate Surgery in Dunsatble 78.3% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was good. Photo: Google Maps

