NHS in Luton, Beds and Milton Keynes to mark World Asthma Day with event

The NHS in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes is holding a community event to mark World Asthma Day on May 2.

The event, to be held at Hockwell Ring Community Centre in Luton, is aimed at helping children, young people and their families to learn and improve their understanding of asthma, its management, and when and how to seek help.

Organised by NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB), the event is free to attend with a free lunch provided and free crèche available for younger children.

Dr Dayo Kuku, Children and Young People Asthma Lead at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: "We are delighted to be holding this event to celebrate World Asthma Day 2023. It provides a great opportunity to share important information, experiences, and medical digital innovations to improve asthma care and management, so that children and young people with asthma can take control of their symptoms and live normal, active and healthy lives.

“We encourage anyone who is affected by asthma to attend and benefit from the information and resources available."

The event will cover a range of information for children, young people and their families, including:

> Asthma triggers and how to manage symptoms at home

> Treatments and use of inhalers, spacers and peak flow meters

> Support available for children and young people and their families to help them to understand health information

> What a personalised Asthma Action Plan is and why is it important

> The benefits of improving air quality and inhaler recycling schemes

> How medical digital technologies can support in managing asthma.

The event is open to children and young people with asthma and their parents or carers, as well as colleagues from community and voluntary groups and health and public sector organisations who work with children with asthma.

The event will be held from 10am-3pm, with free parking available.

To register for the event, people should complete a short online form here.