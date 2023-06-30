News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

NHS volunteers recognised for breastfeeding support via Baby Brasseries across Bedfordshire

Breastfeeding Buddies group now in line for national award
By Olga Norford
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST

A group NHS volunteers in Bedfordshire is in line for a national award for its vital contribution to breastfeeding support.

The Breastfeeding Buddies from Bedfordshire Community Health Services are regional winners of the Volunteer Award category in the NHS Parliamentary Awards.

They were recognised for the support they give in Baby Brasseries – inclusive groups which can be accessed without referral and support expecting and nursing parents – in children’s centres in Bedford borough and Central Bedfordshire

Members of Breastfeeding Buddies have been recognised with a regional awardMembers of Breastfeeding Buddies have been recognised with a regional award
Members of Breastfeeding Buddies have been recognised with a regional award
Most Popular

They were nominated by Mohammed Yasin MP and Richard Fuller MP and shortlisted to go forward to the national judging panel, with winners being announced next week.

Dr Sanhita Chakrabarti, deputy medical director and clinical lead for children’s and maternity services at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “I’m delighted to see this service and its wonderful team of volunteers coming to wider attention. They make a big difference to local parents and children."

Related topics:NHSBedfordCentral Bedfordshire