Niftylift helps update Luton Town Football Club's stadium

Star Platforms provided a Niftylift articulating boom lift to help Luton Town Football Club carry out updates to the stadium ahead of the 2019/20 season in the Championship.

Following their promotion to the second tier, the Hatters had to make some changes including updating the club’s floodlights to comply with the league regulations for this coming season.

The Niftylift helped the Hatters carry out updates to the stadium ahead of the 2019/20 season in the Championship

Peter Kemp, Stadium Manager, at Luton Town Football Club, said: “The whole club worked hard getting the stadium and team ready for kick off into the Championship.

“We had to make several updates to the club and the Niftylift cherry picker makes accessing those hard to reach areas in the corners of the stadium, to update the floodlights, so much easier.”

The Niftylift HR28D provides a solid machine when the operator needs to reach up high and complete work with precision, and with a machine width of 2.49m and length of 9.28m is agile enough to move to different locations when required.

The HR28D also benefits from a 5.63m turning radius and 180° cage rotation meaning the operator could navigate the obstacles and get close enough to the lights to complete the task safely and securely.

Steve Simmons, Managing Director, Star Platforms said: “As fans ourselves we are looking forward to this next season in the Championship and only too happy to help with powered access when the Club need it.

"Being a characterful stadium, there are lots of quirks and corners to fit round and the Niftylift HR28D does a fantastic job of getting the operator where they need to be quickly and safely."