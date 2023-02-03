Farage at Large

Nigel Farage is set to host his TV show ‘Farage at Large’ live from Luton next week.

On Thursday, February 9 the hour-long programme will debate the subjects of the day and host a Q&A with the audience.

The show will be broadcast live on TV and radio.

During the programme, he will be joined by several guests including Associate Editor of the Daily Telegraph, Christopher Hope. Producers have also invited both Labour MPs in Luton to speak on the show.

GB News Editorial Director, Mick Booker, said: “One of the main parts of the GB News mission is to visit towns and cities across the UK, to listen to the people, and shine a spotlight on what really matters in those communities. We are and will always be the People’s Channel.”