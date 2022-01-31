No further loss of Barnfield College's playing fields as next stage of redevelopment of Luton site is outlined

The next phase of a multi-million pound redevelopment of Barnfield College in Luton is set to be achieved without concreting over any more of its playing fields.

Two new college buildings are in the pipeline, with a public exhibition due to be held today (Jan 31st) and tomorrow. (Feb 1st)

The project would be financed by selling off its Enterprise Way site for housing, according to the college.

An artist impression of the new college building

Leaflets have been distributed to local residents explaining the benefits of the the proposed scheme and giving details of how to respond.

The news is being welcomed by the leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition group in Luton and Barnfield councillor David Franks.

"Liberal Democrat councillors for the area have been working for years to avoid the rest of the much-loved playing fields being concreted over," he explained.

"We feared further development may be used to pay for a move of the Enterprise Way vocational education operation on to the New Bedford Road site.

"College managers have now told us funding for the new building will come from a development of around 120 houses and flats on the vacated Enterprise Way site.

"This brilliant news has been passed on to constituents via email many of whom have responded with great relief.

"The college expects an outline plans for the Enterprise Way housing and a detailed application for the New Bedford Road revamp to be submitted in February.

"Phase three, for which West Herts College has yet to secure funding, will be a sports hub.

"We're encouraging residents to visit one or both of the consultation exhibitions," he added.

"These will be held at New Bedford Road today and Enterprise Way tomorrow, between 4pm and 8pm."

During a presentation on the next phases of the planned redevelopment, councillor Franks and fellow Liberal Democrat councillors Amjid Ali and Jeff Petts "were given a firm commitment of no further building on the playing fields".

A leaflet has been distributed locally by the college saying: "We're preparing planning applications for new facilities at our New Bedford Road campus and residential development at Enterprise Way.

"We're proposing to develop two new college buildings to provide an inspiring space and modern premises for the New Bedford Road site, improving the learning environment for students and the local community.

"A modern college will contribute directly to skills and economic development in Luton.

"Funding for the replacement buildings will be enabled in part by the sale of the Enterprise Way campus.

"It's proposed to develop this area for high quality family homes in keeping with the local area.

"We would like to invite you to a drop-in exhibition to view and discuss the plans," added the college.

The exhibition boards can be viewed at both the New Bedford Road campus and Enterprise Way site for one week after the initial events.