NOAH homelessness charity in Luton urgently needs new volunteers
Luton-based homelessness charity NOAH, is urgently appealing for new volunteers.
The charity that serves those living with homelessness and extreme poverty is appealing to the local community to get involved and volunteer for the charity.
Shannon Murphy, the charity's community fundraiser, said: "NOAH really needs more people who will be active volunteers in fundraising whether as an individual or part of a group. We are particularly looking for people to help us in Stopsley, Barnfield, Wigmore and Bramingham.
She added: "Many people think fundraising will be difficult and demanding but it definitely isn't. It can be great fun where you meet new people, swap ideas and achieve things all at your own pace. There are no targets so there is no pressure to deliver one. We just ask that people come together and do what they can with lots of help and support from the charity who really do appreciate every little effort made"
NOAH also has three shops that also need volunteer helpers to serve customers, sort stock or help with the preparation of clothing and bric-a-brac to go on sale. The shops are in Wellington Street in the town centre, Hightown and Lewsey Farm and all three would welcome new faces to join the existing teams. Anyone interested in helping, please contact Shannon Murphy on 01582 726152 or email [email protected]