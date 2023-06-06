Luton-based homelessness charity NOAH, is urgently appealing for new volunteers.

The charity that serves those living with homelessness and extreme poverty is appealing to the local community to get involved and volunteer for the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shannon Murphy, the charity's community fundraiser, said: "NOAH really needs more people who will be active volunteers in fundraising whether as an individual or part of a group. We are particularly looking for people to help us in Stopsley, Barnfield, Wigmore and Bramingham.

NOAH needs your help

She added: "Many people think fundraising will be difficult and demanding but it definitely isn't. It can be great fun where you meet new people, swap ideas and achieve things all at your own pace. There are no targets so there is no pressure to deliver one. We just ask that people come together and do what they can with lots of help and support from the charity who really do appreciate every little effort made"