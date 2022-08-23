Nominate Luton's local heroes and help get them the recognition they deserve

Just one of the many winners from last year's event

An awards scheme is helping to give Luton’s local heroes the recognition they deserve.

The Luton & Bedfordshire Community awards annual event aims to showcase the achievements of people and organisations that go above and beyond in their commitment to enhancing the lives of others.

It celebrates the unsung heroes of Luton’s diverse and multicultural community and applauds those that that seek to make the lives of others, easier, happier and more fulfilled.

“The awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise the contributions from those who do good and make a difference,” said Mostaque Koyes, of awards organisers Community Interest Luton.

“We would encourage everyone to help us share the stories of these amazing people who work in our communities to positively impact upon the lives of others.”

Nominations are being accepted in 18 categories, including the Masked Hero Award, Masked Angel Award, the Mark West Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award, Volunteer of the Year and Mayor’s Award.

The deadline for entries is September 5 2022, at midnight, with the Awards and gala evening taking place later in the year.

The awards have been going for 13 years, and in this time, have raised in excess of £1 million for good causes.

Last year, the awards raised vital funds for The Curry Kitchen initiative, which received £15,000 to aid their work with Luton’s homeless.

With the cost of living crisis set to make this a difficult winter for many in the town, the nominated cause this year is Discover Islam Luton’s winter campaign.

Mostaque added: “The organisation works to support the town’s vulnerable, and in partnership with Connect4Causes and Inspire FM, we are proud to support such an important project through the awards.”

Previous projects include a purpose-built gym for Keech Hospice, a new delivery van for Luton Foodbank as well as support for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) appeal at the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.