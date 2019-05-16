Now That’s success for Luton magician Don!

Former Luton News and Dunstable Gazette showbiz journalist, now turned magician and entertainer, Don Neufville, is finding success in his new career despite still not making it through to the televised stages of Britain’s Got Talent after auditioning for the past three years.

Now a member of the British Ring of The International Brotherhood of Magicians, Don has been chosen to be one of the five judges for the online Now That’s Entertainment talent contest which is already attracting worldwide interest from broadcasters before the live shows take place later in the year.

Don Neufville

It’s been set up by James Alton who has been in the entertainment business for over 10 years, and had a (less than successful) appearance on the X Factor in 2017.

Out of the five different categories – comedy, dancing, singing, variety and magic – Don will, of course, be judge and mentor for the magicians’ section.

He said: “When I was approached to be a judge for Now Entertainment at first I thought it was a bit of a wind up, especially as a household name was originally down to do it.

“I thought about it and after some advice from a very well known and much more experienced magician I thought ‘yes, I can do this’, so here I am on the judging panel.

Don Neufville

“I’ve still got such a long way to go in the world of magic, but I am learning all the time and the help I have been getting along the way is unbelievable and I can only thank everyone so much.”

If you fancy being judged by Don or one of the other category judges, take a look at http://nowthatsentertainment.ltd

It’s purely online submissions to start with, so no scary studio appearances or risking humiliation in front of a desk of so-called judges. Make a video, send it in, be in with a chance of being shortlisted.

More closer to home Don is resident at The Bank magic and soul music theme bar in Dunstable (which is currently undergoing a magic makeover!) every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night where he gets to try out and perform new material.

He’ll then be taking his refined act to various venues this summer, including in the Cotswolds, Liverpool and London, as well Sundays at the hugely popular Bottomless Bubbles at Luton’s Leaside Hotel.

Don also has plans to give up-and-coming and established magicians a venue to perform at in Milton Keynes in the autumn too.