Obituary: Former mayor Brenda Boatwright served Dunstable with distinction

She first won a seat on Dunstable Town Council in March 1985 and won a further five elections, retiring in 2009, having served 24 years.

During her time on the Town Council, she served on a number of committees and sub committees, particularly chairing the Finance and General Purposes Committee for 18 years. Passionate about ensuring residents of Dunstable received value for money, she kept a close eye on expenditure.

For many years Brenda was the Conservative Group Leader. It was significant that when the political pendulum swung against the Conservatives in the mid 90s, Brenda was one of only three Conservatives to retain her seat at the May 1996 local elections.

Brenda Boatwright in the Mayoral Robes and Chain 1988

Twice Town Mayor, First Citizen and Chairman of the Council, 1988/89 and 2007/08, she represented the town with distinction. She was also Mayoress when her husband, Peter Boatwright, was Town Mayor 1994/95.

Had it not been for Brenda, one of the town’s historic and most important buildings would possibly not have been saved. The 13th century, Grade II* listed building, had recently, at that time, been used as offices of the then South Bedfordshire District Council. She was in Priory House at a time when its future was uncertain. She looked at the fan vaulted ceiling and realising its importance, asked, ’Why don’t we (Town Council) own this?’ The House has come to be what we know today offering a tea room, wedding venue, heritage centre and shop (currently Priory House is undergoing further restauration).

Her first task as Mayor in May 1988, saw Brenda chairing a heated public meeting in the Queensway Hall about a possible Dunstable Eastern bypass. A Gazette article following this meeting was headlined, ‘Baptism by Fire’. Brenda was also involved in the campaign to keep the Dunstable to Luton railway line.

Brenda was associated with many local bodies and charities. She was a Governor of Ardley Hill and Ashton St Peter’s Lower Schools; a member and for many years, chairman of South Bedfordshire Dial-a-Ride; a founder member and first chairman of the Friends of Priory House and Gardens; was chairman of the Poor’s Land Charity; a member of The Dunstable International Twinning Association (taking part in an number of visits to Dunstable’s twin towns in France and Germany); she was also one of the trustees of the Dunstable Community Halls when it was the Luton and Bedfordshire Youth Association.

At ward level, Brenda was secretary and then chairman of Watling Ward Conservatives. She was also chairman of the Conservative’s Women’s Constituency Committee. She also represented the town council at the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) going to meetings in London and attending Annual Conferences.

A formidable local councillor in her adopted town (she was originally from Norwich), she had the interests of local residents at the forefront of her thoughts and actions.

A celebration of Brenda Boatwright’s life will be held at Priory Church of St Peter, Church Close, Church Street, Dunstable LU5 4RU on Tuesday, April 23 at 11am.