Office worker sacked by Luton Borough Council after hiding human trafficking conviction

An office worker has been sacked by Luton Borough Council for hiding his human trafficking conviction

Oluremi Omotoye, 54, was previously jailed for two and a half years in 2016, after he and his wife were found to have kept a trafficked African woman as a virtual 'slave'.

For six years, the pair forced the young woman to work over 60 hours a week in their Watford home as a nanny.

They withheld her passport and Mrs Omotoye also subjected her to physical and emotional abuse.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Mr Omotoye was working in the health and well-being department of Luton Borough Council albeit in an office role as an analyst.

It is understood that as the role did not require a DBS check, Omotoye was able to hide his past without being detected.

He began work on Monday and was dismissed by Thursday.

A Luton Borough Council spokeswoman said: “The council demands the highest standards of probity from its staff.

“We would like to assure residents that all standard checks and procedures for roles of this nature were followed in recruiting this individual.

“Mr Omotoye deliberately chose to apply for this role under a different name and failed to disclose his unspent criminal conviction at application or interview stage.