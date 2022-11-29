A Luton pre-school is celebrating an outstanding Ofsted report.

Inspectors visited Downside Pre-School, in Chaul End Lane, and rated it as “outstanding” across the board.

Inspector Jody Taylor said: “Children's laughter fills the air in this welcoming pre-school that goes above and beyond for all children. Joyous children exclaim, 'I'm so excited, I can't wait' as they take part in their chosen activities.”

Downside Pre school is on Chaul End Road

She praised staff for an excellent understanding of what children need to progress and being excellent role models.

She said: “Children work together to solve problems. They communicate their ideas and listen to others. Staff support children by asking questions and encouraging them to keep trying. Children thrive in this inclusive pre-school that creates a secure foundation for learning.

"The quality of teaching is outstanding. Staff plan broad learning experiences that build on what children can do. Staff know children well and adapt activities to meet individual needs.”

Ms Taylor described the special educational needs coordinator as highly skilled with detailed individual plans which also help parents at home.

“Parents praise the staff for how well they share information about children's development,” she said.

“Staff motivation is high and children flourish. The impact of training shines through. Staff clearly understand how to support children's

communication and language skills. They show immense talent in creating an environment that immerses children in a world of language.”

Leaders were also praised. Ms Taylor said: “They have formed strong links with schools, which ensures smooth transitions for children. Staff work with various professionals to broaden their knowledge, which helps children. Professionals praise the team for their commitment to providing high-quality learning.

“The pre-school is an integral part of the local community,” she said. “The staff hold events to bring together people of all faiths, cultures and beliefs. Children and their families learn about the community they live in. They celebrate their similarities and differences.