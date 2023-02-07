The Old Palace Lodge hotel

Two contrasting motions were the focal point of a lively discussion about a Dunstable hotel’s decision to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

The Home Office intends to use the Old Palace Lodge in Church Street for at least several months, which has prompted criticism over a lack of consultation.

There has been a mixed reaction locally to the news that the hotel secured a government contract, having indicated the impact from the pandemic and rapidly rising energy costs are having a serious impact on the business.

Town councillors were presented with two options at a full council meeting to consider their response.

Councillor John Gurney’s motion read: “In light of a hotel preventing anyone from booking or casually using any of its rooms or facilities for at least the next six months, please will this council contact hotels and guest houses in Dunstable asking them not to accept a block booking for all their rooms for a period lasting more than three months.

“Nor should they prevent the public from using any of their amenities, such as a bar, restaurant or meeting rooms.

“And if hotels prevent the people using their facilities, that has a knock-on effect for all the other businesses and trade in Dunstable.

“This is because visitors who stay there, whether on business or to see friends or family, often go to nearby restaurants, pubs, shops and sports venues.”

Town mayor councillor Liz Jones proposed instead that the council agrees: “Being located on the crossing of two main historic routes, Dunstable has a proud history of welcoming people from far and wide.

“This council values all of its population. We welcome all new residents, and will encourage and support them to become active members of the community wherever possible.

“The council is committed to supporting local businesses and developing a thriving high street. And this local authority hopes the Old Palace Lodge will be returned to normal use once it’s economically viable to do so.”

There was no consultation with Dunstable Town Council about the placement and it has no statutory role in the decision-making process, said a report to the meeting.

“At present no residents have arrived at the Old Palace Lodge. No information has been provided so far as to who’ll be placed there or what arrangements will be put in place to support them.

“Officers are only aware of two remaining hotels within the town. Guest houses don’t fall into the category being used by the Home Office.

“Our staff are exploring ways of working with the contractor managing the site to identify opportunities to engage with residents and to identify projects which would be of mutual benefit, once information is available about when residents will arrive and what their needs might be.”

The council voted to reject councillor Gurney’s motion, and subsequently agreed the proposal put forward by councillor Jones.