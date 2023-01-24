A meeting to discuss the fallout from the closure of the Old Palace Lodge in Dunstable is set to take place tomorrow evening

The iconic hotel closed suddenly on Sunday after accepting a Home Office contract to house asylum seekers.

Dozens of couples have been attempted to reorganise weddings after being informed of the closure this week.

The Old Palace Lodge is now closed to the general public

Dunstable Independent councillors are inviting local residents and those affected by the closure to their monthly ‘Meet the Councillors’ event on Wednesday.

Cllr John Gurney said: “We have invited local residents and especially the organisers of the Facebook group that was set-up on Sunday for anyone affected by the sudden closure of the Old Palace Lodge, giving their members the opportunity to meet face-to-face and discuss the issues and what they can do.

“We host these meetings every month around Dunstable, giving residents the opportunity to meet their Councillors. All Dunstable Councillors, both Town and Central Bedfordshire, have been invited to attend tomorrow evening.”

The meeting is being held at St Katherine’s Church Hall, Katherine Drive, Dunstable (next to the Sportsman pub) from 7pm.

In a statement issued this week the hotel, on Church Street, cited the long-term financial impact of the pandemic and the massive rise in energy costs for their decision to close to the general public.