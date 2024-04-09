Olympic taekwondo star Lutalo Muhammad delights families at Dunstable fun day
Families were treated to a free family fun day at a leisure centre in Dunstable at the weekend, and special guest Olympic taekwondo medallist Lutalo Muhammad joined them to show off his skills.
The former Team GB star, who won silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at London 2012, led two beginner sessions in the sports hall at The Dunstable Centre to inspire children and adults to have a go themselves. He also signed autographs and took selfies with attendees during his visit to the centre.
Free swimming, badminton, table tennis, squash and pickleball sessions were on offer, and guests made the most of the DJ, bouncy castle and face painting.
Lutalo said: “It was fantastic to meet the local community at The Dunstable Centre and see such enthusiasm about getting active. It was a brilliant day. There was an amazing response to the beginner taekwondo classes and everyone enjoyed trying out something new.
“It was great to play a part in the excellent work that Everyone Active is doing to improve people’s physical and mental health.”
Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’d like to thank Lutalo for attending and being such an inspiration to everyone. It was a huge privilege to welcome him to the centre, as someone who has won medals at the highest level.
"The event was a great opportunity to showcase the range of ways that people can get active and hopefully many will return.”