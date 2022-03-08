On International Women's Day, three women making an impact on Luton life

Dr Joan Bailey

As International Women’s Day today shines the spotlight on women worldwide, the latest episode of Luton Life, The Mall Luton’s community podcast, focusses on three women making an outstanding contribution to local life.

Dr Joan Bailey MBE, Kelly Betts and Sinead McNamara have all dedicated their lives and careers to projects which enhance the lives of others. Whether they are affected by poverty, diversity, or discrimination, these three women are committed to changing outcomes for as many Lutonians as possible.

Joan is Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire and a Senior Lecturer at the University of Bedfordshire. Her parents came to the UK as part of the Windrush migration and having settled in Luton, inspired Joan to commit her career to public service.

Kelly Betts

She tells podcast host, Sophie Sulehria, about how her experience working in children’s homes sparked a desire to work with disadvantaged youths. Joan explains: “These children just need a chance, to let them blossom and do their best. With my background, I know it’s not always easy and so I like to be a role model – to show how things can work out.”

Joan goes on to explain that her focus going forward is to empower women and show the next generation how equality is the responsibility of everyone.

Having begun her career at BBC Three Counties, Kelly Betts has recently been appointed as Editor of BBC Introducing… the corporation’s platform for up-and-coming music artists. Kelly’s journey from work experience to one of the top positions within the media organisation is one of tenacity and determination; a masterclass in how to take your passion and use it to drive not only your own dreams but those of others too.

Kelly’s focus is to highlight diversity and gender equality, especially in supporting artists who identify as non-binary and LGBTQ+.

Sinead McNamara

Sophie’s third guest is Sinead McNamara, Interim Service Director, Inclusive Growth at Luton Council who has worked in Local Government for more than 20 years. Sinead talks about how her roles have allowed her the opportunity to work with both the public and private sector and manage several high-profile transformational programmes.

Most recently, Sinead has been part of the team driving the £1.5bn investment programme in Luton and is now responsible for Luton's new 2040 vision driving partnerships – one of which is with The Mall.

Sinead chats about how she was inspired by her own mum’s career in public service and has made it her mission to eliminate poverty in the town.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “Hearing the journey each of these women has taken to make a difference in the lives of others is inspiring.

"The theme that runs through all their stories is that of passion, commitment, and determination to positively impact other people’s lives. There are challenges along the way to gender equality, but Joan, Kelly and Sinead are proof that anything is possible.

“It is our privilege to provide this platform, support the various projects driven by these women and ultimately align with the aims of International Women’s Day in promoting gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”