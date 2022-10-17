Getting ready for the Luton Run Fest

This year the team will be running or walking in the 5k, 10k or half marathon event options and doing so to raise awareness of the urgent need for more foster carers in Luton while at the same time raising funds for the community-led Keeping Luton Warm campaign.

It is by far the largest council contingent taking part in the Love Luton event that brings many hundreds of runners and visitors to the town each year and gives a great boost to town centre businesses during the day.

Luton has a shortage of foster carers for children and young people who are currently in the council’s care. This reflects the national shortage of foster carers across the country.

The Run Fest presents an opportunity to raise awareness of fostering, to encourage people to consider becoming a foster carer and make a real difference to the lives of children and young people who need a safe place to call home.

Cllr Tahmina Saleem, portfolio holder for children’s services, said: “I’m running the 10k this year for the third time and it’s always a fantastic day and event that contributes to our goal of improving health and wellness in Luton.

“It is pleasing to see so many councillors and council staff supporting this event, running and walking through some of our award-winning parks and spectacular landmarks such as the Luton Hoo.

“The event is an opportunity for us to raise awareness of the need for more foster carers in our town to help ensure our wonderful children grow up feeling safe, supported and part of a family.

“And while there is a sad reality of the current cost of living crisis that people are at risk of having to choose between heating and eating this winter, we can’t help but feel inspired by the community-led Keeping Luton Warm campaign which has signed up more than 400 people for the event. This campaign will raise money for families in need across our town to support them with their utility bills so no-one will go cold this winter.

Advertisement

Keeping Luton Warm is an initiative driven by Community Interest Luton working with Discover Islam Luton, Connect4Causes, InspireFM and Luton Lions to raise funds in order to support households that will struggle this winter to pay for their utilities.

Mostaque Koyes, Community Interest Luton Director and one of the driving forces behind the Keeping Luton Warm campaign, said: "We know the cost of living is getting worse every single day and people are struggling. Through Keeping Luton Warm, working with local organisations and people we want to ensure households are not making a choice between heating and eating this winter."

For more information about fostering visit www.luton.gov.uk/fostering

Follow this link to make a donation to the Keeping Luton Warm campaign: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lutoncouncilteam

Advertisement