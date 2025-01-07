One-eyed kitten rescued by RSPCA Bedfordshire officers finds fur-ever home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers from the Bedfordshire South team were first contacted by a dog warden in September who needed an urgent space for a tiny kitten with just one eye and a cleft lip.
The poor little mite – named Benny – had been handed into the council along with his mum, dad and two sibling cats.
But a vet check soon revealed the ginger kitty – said to be just 12-weeks-old – was actually in good health and feline great. And it’s thought Benny was born with one eye with no other issues except for being exceptionally small for his age.
Question is, could a new home be found? Well, anything is pawsible.
Thankfully, Sam Dye and Hannah Grimwood, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, stepped in and rehomed Benny along with his big brother Teddy. The couple already have a menagerie of needy cats so the boys have fitted right in – you could say say it was kitten in the stars.
Sam said: “They’re wonderful cats, really spectacular. We definitely made the right choice and they have settled in so well.
“His size or having one eye doesn't seem to impact Benny too much but he is a very loud sleeper as he only has one nostril as it can get quite blocked up. Benny is still the most active out of all of our cats. He is the first one to start playing and the last one to stop.”
Sounds purr-fect, doesn’t it?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.