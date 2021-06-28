One of Keech Hospice's 30 'Trunk Trail' sculptures dedicated to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah (left) and Keech CEO Liz Searle (right) with the sculpture dedicated to his memory

The Big Trunk Trail will see over 30 dazzling jumbo elephant sculptures all over Luton’s landmarks and public spaces from Saturday, July 10, for 13 weeks.

Each elephant has been individually brought to life with designs crafted by artists and sponsored by local businesses. The jumbo elephants will be joined by elephant calf sculptures which have been decorated by local schools.

This week, Keech Hospice revealed that one of its Big Trunk Trail herd - named 'Inspiring Hope' - has been decorated in tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Keech Hospice CEO, Liz Searle, said: “It’s a great honour for everyone at Keech Hospice Care to have one of our elephants dedicated to the memory and achievements of Captain Sir Tom.

"We’re especially grateful to his family and The Captain Tom Foundation for allowing us to use his likeness in this way. He’s the biggest fundraiser of them all and his achievements will never be forgotten.

"We can only continue our work thanks to the tireless fundraising of all our wonderful supporters out in the community."

People have already begun sharing their own fond recollections of the care and support Keech Hospice Care has provided for their families over three decades by emailing them to [email protected]

Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah, added: “My father’s mission was to inspire hope where it is needed most and it would have been his wish that when people visit 'Inspiring Hope', their memories of him will inspire hope for future generations.”

When the trail goes live on July 10, people will be able to visit “Inspiring Hope” at Luton Town Hall.