One of Luton’s oldest businesses pulls out all the stops to celebrate its 150th anniversary

One of Luton’s oldest businesses marked its 150th anniversary with a showstopping event attended by more than 300 current and former staff and their families.

The Neville Trust Group of Companies is a family-run business based in Marsh Road, comprising Neville Funerals, Neville Special Projects and Neville Joinery.

The event, held at The Barn in Barton-le-Clay, was an opportunity to celebrate the people who had helped shape the company’s history with a special awards ceremony.

The awards included Neville Icon, Community Champion, Unsung Hero, Teamwork Champion, Excellence Champion and a shining star in the Next Generation. The day also featured live music, lunch and refreshments, face-painting, an exhibition of company memorabilia and the opportunity for the ‘biggest catch-up in the group’s history to date’.

Pictured are members of the Neville family business which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Vicky Trumper, director of the Trust and fifth generation Neville family member, said: “Our event was a wonderful way of celebrating this major milestone in our business’ history while looking to the future and shaping the next 150 years.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do, across our businesses, which is why it was so lovely to have been able to include the individuals and organisations who have worked tirelessly to support us to create and maintain the successful businesses that we are today. Across Neville Trust, Neville Special Projects, Neville Joinery and Neville Funerals, our strong family values have shaped the teams we operate today.

“Preparations for our wonderful event began in 2023 as we wanted to create a celebration which truly reflected our strong values, shaped by the generations that have gone before us. We invest, nurture and support each individual who walks through our door and this celebration was no exception.

“From family fun games and delicious food to celebratory awards and community networking, we created a space for the whole family which perfectly marked our incredible milestone.”

Alongside the summer event, individuals from the businesses have contributed to the company’s 150 Days of Volunteering scheme. This initiative was created to give back to the local community and dedicate an impressive 150 days to local charities, campaigns, schools or projects.

Richard Allen of Neville Special Projects, commented: “Our event wasn’t just about celebrating our 150-year history, it was also the launch of our Neville Trust Recipe Book. This book has been created by partners, employees, clients and local businesses, all in aid of raising money for charity.

"I came up with the idea for our book as I felt it was something everyone could easily get involved with, creating a lasting memory of people’s love for food. “Each book of 150 recipes costs £10 with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK and, at the event alone, we managed to raise over £1,000.”

An updated Neville History Book was also on sale with all proceeds going to MIND Bedfordshire, Dementia UK, Keech Hospice Care and Schoolreaders.

Further information on the Neville Trust Group of Companies along with copies of the company’s recipe book or history book are available online.