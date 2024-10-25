Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family and friends have paid tribute to a former Dunstablians Rugby Club player who died earlier this month aged 73.

Norman Cook was born in 1951 and began his rugby career in the early 1960s at Brewers Hill School. At the age of 15, Norman was playing for the Dunstablian Colts, and by the middle of the decade, he had joined the East Midlands Colts.

As his skills were getting noticed he became a first team regular, alongside his friend Lyn Harding, who were a dynamic young teenage halfback pairing.

Norman joined Bedford during the1972/3 season playing under the England and British Lions flanker, captain Budge Rogers OBE. After two seasons at Bedford, Norman joined the London Wasps RFC for the 1974/5 season.

The Dunstablians RFU said: “One of his most notable tries was against London Welsh scoring against the opposing Wales centre John Dawes. His opposition on that day included Welsh legends, Gerald Davies and JPR Williams who also played with for Sudbury Court Jesters Sunday team.”

In 1975, he joined Bedfordshire Police and was based in Luton when he joined Stockwood Park RFC, playing for them until 1983. The Cook family, Norman and Debbie and their children, James and Stephanie, returned to Dunstable in 1984 and Norman re-joined his starter club. He became first team captain in 1985 and held the position for three years.

The Dunstablians RFU said: “He brought the first silverware to the club since the early 1960s when he captained the winning sevens team for both the Stockwood and Vauxhall sevens tournament.”

When he was 38, Norman was joined by his 16-year-old son who played on the team. And in the 1990s, he became the club’s chairman and then the colts manager and coach. Which the club said “ushered in another another generation under the Cookie's wing where players who won the NPI Cup in 2000 were being coached by Norman”.

In his later years, he moved to Carmarthen in Wales. After battling dementia, Norman died on October 9. His son, James, said: “'In all areas of his life, sport, work and family, he lit the world up with his soul, and will never be forgotten.”

Friend Dex Condon called him “one of the best players to have ever played” for the club.

His funeral will take place at the Llanelli Crematorium, Penprys Rd, Dafen, on Tuesday October 29 at 1pm.

Any donations can be sent to this link – which will go to the Prince Philip Hospital Gardens Appeal.