One restaurant needs urgent improvement as latest food hygiene ratings for Luton and Dunstable are revealed

We're back with the roundup of the scores from the Food Standards Agency.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

There were four businesses with scores of one, with Vindu, at 8 Gordon Street, given a rating of zero after being inspected on August 26.

The Food Standards Authority rate placed where food is sold, supplied or consumed, like restaurants, pubs, cafes, food vans, takeaways, canteens and stalls.

In England, businesses do not have to display their rating at their premises but are encouraged to.

All ratings were correct as of October 1.

So let’s have a look at the latest scores on the doors that have been handed out.