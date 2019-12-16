One tap can help make a difference in Luton

Lutonians and visitors to the town will be able to donate to homeless services using new contactless donation points.

Big Change Luton will today (Monday, December 16) launch its first two contactless points at the Travel Centre, in Station Road, and the customer service desk at The Mall.

Big Change Luton

Contactless donations of £3, or any amount via our Big Change Luton Just Giving page, will go into a central pot which will be accessible for applications from any one of the services working across Luton to help people build a life away from the street.

The campaign is an initiative of the Luton Homeless Partnership, backed by more than 20 organisations, including the council and Luton BID, as well as people with lived experience of life on the street.

The partners are coming together to ensure a coordinated approach to tackling the impacts on people who are sleeping rough and experiencing homelessness.

You can also visit the website to learn what donations of time or items are needed at any given time across the town.

Matthew Bushnell, Chief Executive Officer at Mary Seacole Housing Association and a member of the Luton Homeless Partnership, said: “Luton is a generous town. Those of us in the voluntary sector already know that through the amount of donations and support we receive every year.

“Big Change Luton is a quick and easy way to help.”

Tim Archbold, Chief Executive Officer at Signposts, said: “People get stuck on the street and Big Change is about trying to change that.

“We also want our residents, businesses and visitors to understand the offer of support we have here in Luton.

“Nobody has to beg for hostel accommodation or a hot meal which can always be provided free at the point of need here in Luton.

"We have access to drug and mental health treatment and support to help people reconnect with their families.”

As well as the contactless points, information and advice about services on offer in Luton and how to help if you have concerns will be available at streetsupport.net/Luton.