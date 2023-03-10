Noodle lovers in Luton can get 50 per cent off their food as Oodles reopens this weekend after undergoing refurbishment.

The food chain, on Dunstable Road, is reopening on Saturday, March 11 with new management and will offer half-price discounts from 12pm to 9pm.

After Saturday, there will be two more days of offers – with 30 per cent off the menu to celebrate the relaunch.

Pictured: Oodles branch in Luton