Oodles Luton: Half-price discounts as noodle bar reopens this weekend
“We’re looking forward to introducing the Eastern fusion of Oodles flavours to the local community.”
Noodle lovers in Luton can get 50 per cent off their food as Oodles reopens this weekend after undergoing refurbishment.
The food chain, on Dunstable Road, is reopening on Saturday, March 11 with new management and will offer half-price discounts from 12pm to 9pm.
After Saturday, there will be two more days of offers – with 30 per cent off the menu to celebrate the relaunch.
Franchise owner, Ghazanfar Shahzad, said: “I’m so excited to be relaunching Oodles in Luton, and I look forward to providing a unique proposition for customers here.”