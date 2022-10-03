Open day at Luton Hoo for £31million retirement village scheme for older people in Caddington

Later living operator, Inspired Villages, is giving people the chance to learn more about its latest retirement village, Millfield Green, with a showcase event at Luton Hoo Hotel.

Millfield Green is a new later living community, in Caddington. The development will see the construction of 200 apartments which will support the South Bedfordshire Local Plan to deliver 9,050 new dwellings for later living residents.

When complete, the £31million scheme will also include a swimming pool and sauna, gym, hairdresser, yoga deck, spa, bar and café, library, craft room, bike and buggy stores with charging points and an exercise studio.

The open day is on October 18

The first phase of the scheme will see the creation of 80 apartments at the centre of the sustainable village centre complex, as well as one assisted living block that comprises six one- and two-bed apartments, set to complete in early summer 2023.

Inspired Villages, the later living specialist behind Millfield Green, is hosting a showcase event on Tuesday October 18 at Luton Hoo Hotel from 10am-1pm. Guests will be among the first to experience the exciting plans and discover more about the village layout and apartments, learn about the ‘inspired way of life’, speak to friendly sales advisors and find out more about early bird incentives.

Millfield Green will be the UK’s first net-zero carbon retirement village and alongside high-quality living and community facilities, the development will also benefit from the installation of ground source heat pumps by Kensa Heat Pumps to generate renewable energy, on site photovoltaics, improved building fabric and insulation, and mechanical heat vent recovery units to make it as energy-efficient as possible. Electric vehicle charging points will also be installed in 10% of parking bays.

James Cobb, Sales & Marketing Director at Inspired Villages, said: “The UK’s rapidly ageing population means there is a growing need to create more suitable homes and wellbeing-focused communities designed to help older people live healthy, independent lives for longer.

“The showcase event will provide the perfect opportunity for visitors to learn more about the 'Inspired way of life’ and see how they can make the most of their retirement.”