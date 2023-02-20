It’s time to go Orange Bowling at Dunstable Downs!

The Downs is hosting a revival of the 200-year-old Dunstable tradition of orange rolling this Easter with its own version – Orange Bowling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Orange Bowling is a fun, family trail which runs from April 3-10 at Dunstable Downs, run by the National Trust.

Dunstable Downs is holding a new version of the 'Orange rolling' tradition (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Each National Trust Easter trail ends with a chocolate egg, or vegan and free from egg, made in the UK using cocoa that’s responsibly sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

Car park admission plus £3 per game, includes a chocolate Rainforest Alliance Easter egg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tradition of orange rolling was held every Good Friday, when the people of Dunstable and neighbouring villages would gather at the top of the Downs, then chase oranges thrown down the hills, trying to catch them.

By the end of the 19th Century newspaper records show that it was an annual event attended by hundreds of people, known at the time as 'pelting oranges'. Participants were either a ‘pelter’ or a ‘pelted’, with oranges being thrown at people, especially those dressed in top hats, to encourage being hit.

Join in the Easter fun at Dunstable Downs - Photo National Trust

It was common for bands, fairground-type rides and stalls to set up at the bottom of the pit, to entertain the revellers.

Advertisement

Advertisement