Outpouring of support as Luton restaurant closes doors after 40 years
Man Ho, in Dunstable Road, will close its doors for good on Sunday, July 27.
Michael Ko, the owner for nearly three years, shared the news with customers online, with scores of people sharing their sadness about the closure.
Under the social media post, one person said: “Oh no! Thank you for all the good party nights over the years. It will be a shame for you to go.”
While another added: “So sorry to hear that you are closing, some great evenings had here with lots of fond memories. You will be missed greatly. Good luck for your future adventures.”
Michael explained why Man Ho is closing: “I live in Hampshire, and it's just so far away from the family. So this is why we decided to close the restaurant. We're going to open something else down in Surrey and Hampshire.”
The restaurant first opened in 1984, specialising in Cantonese and Peking cuisine.
He added: “Man Ho would not be Man Ho if it were not for all the customers and friends, the guests coming over all these years. We're very grateful for the fact that they have supported the business.”
