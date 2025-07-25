Outpouring of support as Luton restaurant closes doors after 40 years

Man Ho. Picture: Google Maps

The owner of a Chinese restaurant in Luton has thanked his customers after announcing its closure after more than 40 years in the town.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man Ho, in Dunstable Road, will close its doors for good on Sunday, July 27.

Michael Ko, the owner for nearly three years, shared the news with customers online, with scores of people sharing their sadness about the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the social media post, one person said: “Oh no! Thank you for all the good party nights over the years. It will be a shame for you to go.”

While another added: “So sorry to hear that you are closing, some great evenings had here with lots of fond memories. You will be missed greatly. Good luck for your future adventures.”

Michael explained why Man Ho is closing: “I live in Hampshire, and it's just so far away from the family. So this is why we decided to close the restaurant. We're going to open something else down in Surrey and Hampshire.”

The restaurant first opened in 1984, specialising in Cantonese and Peking cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Man Ho would not be Man Ho if it were not for all the customers and friends, the guests coming over all these years. We're very grateful for the fact that they have supported the business.”