Outrage after Luton resident leaves abusive message on ambulance vehicle parked by driveway

There has been outrage online after a Luton resident left an abusive message on an ambulance vehicle parked in front of their driveway.
A picture of the note was shared by East of England Ambulance service on social media.
The note reads: "Don't ever park in front of my driveway not to mention it's a dropped kerb blind idiot."
An EEA spokesman said: "This abusive message was left on the windscreen of a marked rapid response vehicle while a member of #TeamEEAST attended a medical emergency in Luton yesterday.
"We've had to crop the note as it contained language that would have been inappropriate to share.
"Is your parking space really more important than a neighbour’s life?"
In response to the post, one woman wrote online: "I would reveal their address and advise that in the future, should they need emergency care you may be a while as you will need to park up a block away!"
Another added: "Willing to bet their attitude would change if it was their loved one being attended to. We should be giving the highest respect for our emergency services.