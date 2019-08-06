Outrage after Luton resident leaves abusive message on ambulance vehicle parked by driveway

There has been outrage online after a Luton resident left an abusive message on an ambulance vehicle parked in front of their driveway.

A picture of the note was shared by East of England Ambulance service on social media.

This abusive note was cropped by East of England Ambulance service due to its language

The note reads: "Don't ever park in front of my driveway not to mention it's a dropped kerb blind idiot."

An EEA spokesman said: "This abusive message was left on the windscreen of a marked rapid response vehicle while a member of #TeamEEAST attended a medical emergency in Luton yesterday.

"We've had to crop the note as it contained language that would have been inappropriate to share.

"Is your parking space really more important than a neighbour’s life?"

In response to the post, one woman wrote online: "I would reveal their address and advise that in the future, should they need emergency care you may be a while as you will need to park up a block away!"

Another added: "Willing to bet their attitude would change if it was their loved one being attended to. We should be giving the highest respect for our emergency services.