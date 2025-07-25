‘Outstanding’ rating for Dunstable homecare service after inspection

A home care service based in Dunstable has been given the highest rating possible from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection earlier this year.

Active Homecare was visited by inspectors on May 24, with the report released this week.

The service gives personal and social care to people living in their own homes, including those living with a brain injury.

At the time of the assessment, 30 people were receiving personal care.

The report read: “We found people were receiving exceptional care in some key questions and have rated the key questions of Caring and Well-led as Outstanding.”

The leadership was praised for having “high expectations of staff” and prioritising people.

The inspector said: “Staff were proud to work for the service and felt valued for their work. A positive culture was demonstrated by the attitudes of staff and management when we talked with them about how they supported people.”

The CQC observed the staff and their interactions with those using the service.

They were found to be treated with respect, “valued as individuals and were empowered to be fully involved in their care and were supported by an exceptional staff team”.

Registered manager of Active Homecare, Laura Maelzer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with our recent CQC rating of outstanding. We pride ourselves on providing the highest standard of person-centred care. We are so proud to be recognised for all the hard work that goes into providing a high-standard service.

“From the team in the office to the staff providing the care we could not have achieved this without our amazing and dedicated team. Our clients deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in their own home and have access to services that prevent them having to leave. We are passionate about providing only the best care.”

In the report, staff were described as “very caring and knowledgeable about how best to communicate with people and to advocate for them”.

Risks to people were fully assessed and exceptionally well managed.

The inspectors also spoke to those receiving care to understand their experience.

The report stated: “Without exception, people spoke positively about their experience of using the service. Staff regularly provided care above and beyond people's planned arrangements and expectations.

“One person told us, ‘This company is exceptional. I have recommended them to several of my friends.’ Another person commented, ‘My carers always do that little bit extra and help me with things. They are like family to me.’”

Health professionals told the CQC how impressed they were with “the knowledge of staff and their dedication to supporting people that fully respected their diverse needs”.