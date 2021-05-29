Over 100 protestors attend pro-Palestine rally in Luton
A small protest in support of Palestine took place in Luton this afternoon.
Over 100 protestors gathered outside Crescent Hall in Bury Park, where speeches were made with many participants waving Palestinian flags and banners.
Yesterday (Friday), the Luton United Synagogue (LUS) apologised to Luton Council of Mosques after incorrectly stating that the event had been organised by the latter in an email.
The LUS also issued a statement in solidarity with Muslims against all forms of racism
The LUS stated: "We disassociate ourselves and publicly condemn the far right groups who have used this misunderstanding to stoke racism and Islamophobia towards our Muslim neighbours.
"We know that our neighbours and friends from the Muslim community have joined us in condemning anti-Semitic attitudes and abuse in the strongest possible terms.
"We are appalled at some of the rhetoric we have seen on social media in discussions about tomorrow's protest and stand with faith leaders from all communities in Bedfordshire against all forms of racism and discrimination."