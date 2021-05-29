Over 100 protestors attend pro-Palestine rally in Luton

The protest took place outside Crescent Hall in Bury Park

Over 100 protestors gathered outside Crescent Hall in Bury Park, where speeches were made with many participants waving Palestinian flags and banners.

Yesterday (Friday), the Luton United Synagogue (LUS) apologised to Luton Council of Mosques after incorrectly stating that the event had been organised by the latter in an email.

The LUS also issued a statement in solidarity with Muslims against all forms of racism

The LUS stated: "We disassociate ourselves and publicly condemn the far right groups who have used this misunderstanding to stoke racism and Islamophobia towards our Muslim neighbours.

"We know that our neighbours and friends from the Muslim community have joined us in condemning anti-Semitic attitudes and abuse in the strongest possible terms.