Over 200 people in Luton sign petition calling for independent football regulator

235 people in Luton have signed a petition calling for an independent football regulator

More than 200 people in Luton have helped trigger an upcoming Parliamentary debate over the introduction of an independent regulator for football.

A petition (see here) sparked by controversial plans for a European Super League which emerged in April, has been backed by more than 140,000 fans across the UK.

It has also received support from high-profile former players, including Gary Neville and Gary Lineker.

The petition calls for an independent regulator in the English game by the end of the year and will be debated by MPs on Monday, June 14.

As of yesterday (Wednesday), 235 people in Luton had signed the petition.

The petition's creator said a regulator would "safeguard our beautiful game" from another Super League breakaway attempt – which involved six of the biggest English sides..

A call for action also came in an open letter signed by a number of former players and journalists, including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker.

Fair Game, a new collection of football clubs calling for reform of the sport's governance, said the time for an independent regulator has come and that the Government should not waste this opportunity.

Niall Couper, director of the organisation, said: "Some owners are playing Russian roulette with the futures of their clubs with scant regards for the communities and traditions that they are putting at risk.

"Football has had decades to get it right and failed to deliver.

"We need an independent regulator to finally sort it out and make our national game fit for purpose and something that our communities can be proud of."

The foundation of the Super League prompted the Conservative Government to bring forward a fan-led review it promised in its 2019 General Election manifesto.

The review, which is being led by former sports minister Tracey Crouch, is currently ongoing, involving meetings with fans from a wide range of clubs.

It will assess the need for an independent regulator, with a preliminary report expected in the summer and a full verdict in the autumn.

The Football Supporters Association said the debate will keep up the pressure for the reform of football governance, which the current fan-led review is considering.

A spokesman for the FSA added: "We'd encourage everyone to contact their MP and ask that they support fans in our calls to fix football.

"Supporters want independent regulation, wealth redistribution and for the fan voice to be at the heart of all clubs."